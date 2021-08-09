Bengaluru could see stringent measures in place after August 15 to prevent a possible third wave of Covid19. The decision was announced after a meeting of officials of the civic body and revenue minister R Ashok to review Covid situation in the city.

“There won’t be any change to the existing relaxations until August 15. Post that, there could be looking at the number of cases being reported in the city. Imposing of weekend curfew in Bengaluru is being discussed if the positivity rate goes above 2%," said R Ashok who’s also the minister in-charge of Bangalore.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will also conduct a door-to-door survey in Bengaluru to understand the extent of vaccination coverage in the city. A doctor for every ward along with three staff will also be arranged, the minister added.

There will also be changes in terms of testing criteria. If three cases are reported from an apartment, entire apartment residents would be tested, floor would be sealed down and common areas like gym, swimming pools would be shut down when the measures are in place.

Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones in Bengaluru are reporting high cases and the city has 159 active micro containment zones at present.

