Stripped and Beaten Up for Refusing Sexual Favours to Customers, Says Woman Bar Dancer in Hyderabad

Police said the woman was not a bar dancer as claimed by her and the five persons were friends and frequent customers at the pub in the Begumpet area.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Stripped and Beaten Up for Refusing Sexual Favours to Customers, Says Woman Bar Dancer in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A woman dancer has alleged that she was stripped and beaten up publicly by five persons, including four women 'colleagues', for refusing sexual favours to customers in a bar, a charge dismissed by police on Monday.

Police said the woman was not a bar dancer as claimed by her and the five persons were friends and frequent customers at the pub in the Begumpet area. The woman, aged around 30, had alleged she was stripped and physically assaulted on a road by the women and and a man on Friday night for refusing sexual favours to customers.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) AR Srinivas dismissed the charge. "Her allegation that she was stripped is false. She was beaten up by five of her friends over some dispute", he told PTI.

He said after the incident, the woman filed a complaint, an FIR was registered and the women were arrested. Efforts were on to nab the man, who also beat up the woman, he said.

The DCP brushed aside the woman's charges that police had not come to her rescue when she was beaten up. "Why we will not rescue her? There is no logic in what she says her statements are suspicious," she said.

Following the woman's complaint, police registered a case under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

