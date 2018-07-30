Stripped, Raped, Beaten and Sedated: Rape Survivors Narrate Bihar Shelter Home Horror

The girls at the government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur – where a sexual exploitation racket was unearthed recently – have revealed that they were raped, beaten, sedated and made to sit naked for long periods.The girls, who were subjected to repeated sexual abuse, narrated their ordeal to a member of the investigation team. One of the victims showed injury marks all over her body that were the result of consistent physical abuse by different people, including the staff of the children's home.When asked how she was beaten, she replied, “They removed my clothes, took me to the rooftop and used iron rods to hit me."Here is the transcript of conversation between two of the victims and an investigating officer.Investigator - See this photo. Who is he? What he did with you? (She used her mobile to show the photograph)Victim - He is our head sir (earlier police had said girls used to call main accused Brajesh Thakur as head sir). He abused us so many times.Investigator - Did anyone else also abuse you?Victim - Whoever was with him also abused and raped us.Investigator - Did not you tell your sir that it hurts you?Victim - Yes, we repeatedly told him but he would not budge.Investigator - How this (showing another photo) unwell looking person abused you?Victim - He is unwell for the last two months. Earlier he was fit and used to roam around us wearing spectacles.Investigator - Did you tell him that you were like her daughter?Victim - We told him all the time. Despite that we were forced.Investigator - Would someone hold you?Victim - Yes, two boys always accompanied him. His wife would go out once he would enter into the room.Investigator - At which place they forced you to do such things?Victim - Upper floor. In the room.Investigator - Did they use anything?Victim - Yes, He used condoms. We were afraid of it initially but not now.Investigator - Tell my about evening activity…Victim - They used to play vulgar songs in the evening.Investigator - Don't be afraid of anyone now, okay?Victim - We will not stay here. We want to go to some other place.Investigator - When they did dirty things to you, why did not you tell aunties working here?Victim - Aunties were involved. Sir (Brajesh Thakur) was their boss and all were afraid of him. That's why aunties compelled us to do such acts. He also slapped Chanda Aunty.Investigator - So Aunties were not at fault?Victim - They were not guilty but could not stop us from what we were subjected to. Kiran Aunty was responsible for misleading other girls.According to the medial reports, 34 of the 42 girls living at the shelter were sexually assaulted. All of them were below the age of 18. They have named Brajesh Thakur, who ran the shelter, and Muzaffarpur’s Child Protection Officer Ravi Kumar Roshan in their statements before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.Both Thakur and Roshan have been arrested and the non-profit running the shelter has been blacklisted. The girls have been shifted to nearby shelters after being treated.