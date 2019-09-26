Strong 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands
The quake struck about 37 kilometres offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
Image for representation.
Jakarta: A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck about 37 kilometres offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.
"I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake," said an AFP reporter in Ambon.
"The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking." Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy
- 'Dear ICAI Pls Change': CA Students Float Hashtag and Memes to Demand Rechecking of Papers
- Apple iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Arrive a Week Earlier, And Embark on Different Missions
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More