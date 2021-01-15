Army Day 2021: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Greet 'Strong, Brave & Resolute' Soldiers for 'Making India Proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is strong, brave and resolute.

In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Army Day is celebrated to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted Indian Army personnel and said the country will remain forever grateful to its courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!," President Kovind tweeted.