Strong Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes India-Myanmar Border Region; Tremors Felt in Kolkata, Bangladesh

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake centre said the tremors were felt at 73km Southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred today around 5:15 am at 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Bz6dQf1SuJ— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

“Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor’s magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

No reports of damage to life or property have been received yet. More details are awaited.

With inputs from Reuters.

