'Strong Resolution and Bravery Stunned China': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Border Standoff with Beijing

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that China's expansionist ambitions had taken a strong hit after meeting resistance from India.

“By standing tall at its borders, India had stunned China. The need of the time was to remain vigilant and prepared, and to forge stronger ties with neighbours such as Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Sri Lanka,” Bhagwat said on the border standoff with China.

Bhagwat said that India’s strong resolution and bravery has stunned China. “This example of a strong resolution, exercising self-respect and bravery has stunned China. India's defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to this attack. This example of a strong resolution, exercising self-respect and bravery has stunned China. Going further we must be watchful and remain firm," the RSS chief said in his annual address.

He also said that doubts had been expressed about China's role in the spread of the virus. Bhagwat said that India had been friendly with all its neighbours, "but mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable."

China's expansionst attitude had led it to border dispute at once with many countries including Taiwan, Vietnam, US and Japan, Bhagwat said. "Nobody could foresee such circumstances but it happened as was tackled well due to the level of our preparedness and vigilance. In future there is a need to increase our preparedness and vigilance, as well as to strength our bonds with countries with whom we have shared thousands of years of cultural and geographic space," he added.

He stressed on the fact that there could be occasional differences between neighbours but these differences should not be allowed to become serious disputes.

In his Vijaydashmi speech, the RSS chief said that China was not the only adversary that India was up against. He said that there are those within India who were looking for the first opportunity to exploit differences among the people. He said that the diversity in the country should not be exploited as inherent differences.

“The government agencies should seek cooperation of people to immediately nab and severely punish the culprits if incidents of crime and violence continue to occur in the society despite measures to curtail those and attempts of total restrain on criminal and violent tendencies. We must see to it that our actions do not create any opportunities for them,” Bhagwat said.

“Unfortunately, those misaligned with or opposed to our socio-cultural values have, while professing to be the champions of democracy, constitution and secularism, continued to fool and confuse the people of our country,” he added.