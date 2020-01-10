Strong US-India Commercial Ties Mean More Jobs for Both Countries: US Consul General
File photo: US Consul General David J Ranz. (Twitter/@USAndMumbai)
Bhopal: The United States and India are closer partners than ever before, and strong commercial ties mean creation of more jobs in both the countries, a senior US official said here on Friday.
Consul General David J Ranz visited Bhopal and met government officials, members of civil society, business leaders, journalists and students.
"In his discussions during his first visit to Bhopal he emphasized that the United States and India are closer partners now than ever before and stronger commercial ties means more jobs in both countries," US Consulate General's Mumbai spokesperson Nick Novak said.
Ranz "reinforced the importance of free press" during his interaction with students, Novak's statement added.
The Consul General also met Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava.
"Discussed in detail on the issue of employment for Madhya Pradesh youths in collaboration with the centre and also new agriculture techniques," Bhargava tweeted later.
Ranz would also be meeting governor Lalji Tandon and chief minister Kamal Nath during his visit.
