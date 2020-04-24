Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Struck by Lightning, Jharkhand Villagers Bury 3 Injured Girls in Cow Dung Pit for Quick Recovery

The local residents of the village believe that cow dung has the power to cure burn injuries. Also, they believe that if the dung is applied on a dead person, it can miraculously bring him/her back to life.

Kumari Prerana | News18

Updated:April 24, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Struck by Lightning, Jharkhand Villagers Bury 3 Injured Girls in Cow Dung Pit for Quick Recovery
A File photo of lightning in India/Reuters

Ranchi: In a bizarre incident, three girls were buried in a pit of cow dung as a remedy after they were struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

The incident took place on Thursday in Gumla's Ataria village when daughters of Surendra Lohra and Budhnath Oraon were returning home after taking a bath in a nearby pond. While one girl, Pramima, died on the spot due to lightning, three others were seriously injured. However, instead of calling the ambulance, the villagers resorted to their superstitious remedy.

The villagers buried the three injured from neck to bottom in a dung pit. The local residents of the village believe that cow dung has the power to cure burn injuries. Also, they believe that if the dung is applied on a dead person, it can miraculously bring him/her back to life.

The three girls were later admitted to Sadar hospital following intervention by a few villagers who opposed the superstitious remedy. The injured are now said to be stable and covering.

Gumla is a declared thunderstorm zone but no precautionary measures have been taken so far, leading to frequent lightning incidents.

