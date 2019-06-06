As Rough Weather Poses Risk, Security Forces Struggle to Retrieve Bodies of Nanda Devi Climbers

New Delhi: A team comprising Indian security forces, that undertook an operation to retrieve the bodies of five climbers and three others killed while scaling a Himalayan peak, have been unable to carry out the operation due to the risk of an avalanche.

The pictures obtained by News18 show what looks to be bodies of the climbers lying against the snow, with their belongings scattered around.

Officials have been unable to recover the corpses due to a risk of bad weather.

An Air Force choppers had first spotted the five bodies on Monday on the slopes of Nanda Devi while looking for the elite mountaineering team comprising four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian.

Two days later, the security forces embarked on a "very high risk" operation to retrieve the bodies

Officials said the 12 climbers had set out from Munsyari but separated into two groups a week later. The groups communicated last on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell and massive avalanches hit the heights.

The climbers were said to have knowingly risked their lives, undertaking a far more dangerous and treacherous trek.

According to a military source, the climbers may have fallen from an ice ridge or an overhanging mass of snow during the avalanches.