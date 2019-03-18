English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Structural Auditor Who Declared Mumbai Foot Overbridge Safe Arrested for Collapse
The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed on Thursday evening, killing six and leaving 31 injured.
Rescue worker clear away debris of a collapsed foot overbridge in south Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: A structural auditor was arrested on Monday in connection with the last week's foot overbridge collapse that left six people dead, police said.
Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.
"We detained Desai on Sunday after ascertaining negligence on his part and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters here.
Police also recorded statements of other officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Sanjay Darade, he said.
The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed on Thursday evening, leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.
Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR) under section
304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.
That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.
Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.
"We detained Desai on Sunday after ascertaining negligence on his part and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters here.
Police also recorded statements of other officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Sanjay Darade, he said.
The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed on Thursday evening, leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.
Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR) under section
304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.
That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results