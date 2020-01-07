Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Struggle against Fee Hike will Go On': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as Delhi Police Registers FIR

The Delhi Police has named Aishe Ghosh in two FIRs in connection with the alleged 'vandalism' on JNU campus on January 3 and 4, before masked men attacked students and teachers at JNU with sticks and rods on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Struggle against Fee Hike will Go On': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as Delhi Police Registers FIR
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the mob attack. (PTI)

New Delhi: JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday said her "struggle" against the proposed fee hike in the varsity will continue even if an FIR is filed against her for each day of the protest.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police named Ghosh in two FIRs in connection with the alleged "vandalism" on the varsity campus on January 3 and 4, before masked men attacked students and teachers at JNU with sticks and rods on Sunday.

"There are three FIRs against me. I am not scared of the vice-chancellor. Even if they file 70 FIRs for 70 days of protests against the fee hike, we will continue our struggle," she said.

Ghosh also criticised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU on Tuesday, but leaving without speaking on the incident.

"When you are in a position, you should speak up," Ghosh said.

Asked about students leaving the varsity campus, she said, "This fight cannot go on without you people. JNU is my home and will continue to be."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram