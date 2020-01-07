'Struggle against Fee Hike will Go On': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as Delhi Police Registers FIR

New Delhi: JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday said her "struggle" against the proposed fee hike in the varsity will continue even if an FIR is filed against her for each day of the protest.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police named Ghosh in two FIRs in connection with the alleged "vandalism" on the varsity campus on January 3 and 4, before masked men attacked students and teachers at JNU with sticks and rods on Sunday.

"There are three FIRs against me. I am not scared of the vice-chancellor. Even if they file 70 FIRs for 70 days of protests against the fee hike, we will continue our struggle," she said.

Ghosh also criticised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU on Tuesday, but leaving without speaking on the incident.

"When you are in a position, you should speak up," Ghosh said.

Asked about students leaving the varsity campus, she said, "This fight cannot go on without you people. JNU is my home and will continue to be."

