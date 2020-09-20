Stubble Burning Can Exacerbate COVID Situation In North: Expert

Chandigarh: The stubble burning which is likely to start later this month ahead of the Rabi crop sowing season can exacerbate the Coronavirus crisis, an agricultural-cum-environment expert has cautioned. If alternate arrangements to stubble burning are not made, pollutants like particulate matters and toxic gases like Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID 19 situation, as the Coronavirus also impacts the respiratory tract,” Sanjeev Nagpal, also an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue management, told .

