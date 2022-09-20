Stubble Burning Woes: With Power in Punjab, Here's How AAP Govt Plans to Tackle Air Pollution Crisis in Delhi

The stubble burning season is here in Punjab and Haryana and so is the fear of rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. But, this year, the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have embarked on planning elaborate measures for tackling the issue in the ahead of winter.

Delhi battles a harsh winter pollution with a dense layer of fog engulfing the city and its adjoining areas every year bringing days of toxic air, eye-stinging, coughing, and nausea for the residents, for which stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana are is blamed.

However, with power in Punjab, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government aims to tackle the issue jointly.

Delhi is the biggest victim of stubble burning as the fumes from the crops’ residue engulf the city every year, resulting in an alarming spike in air pollution levels in the, particularly in October and November. The levels spike further during Diwali.

• AAP Govt in Punjab & Haryana to Tackle Air Pollution Together

AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have come together to combat stubble burning, for which they will soon be launching a pilot project to manage crop residue.

Under this joint venture, the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi are aiming to combat stubble burning by spraying Pusa bio-decomposer on 5,000 acres in Punjab as a pilot project.

Under the process, Pusa bio decomposer will be sprayed on stubble following which the crop residue gets mixed in the soil hence the farmers will not need to burn the crop residue, the AAP party said.

• Punjab, Haryana Form Strategies to Tackle Stubble Burning

Punjab and Haryana governments have embarked on planning elaborate measures for tackling stubble burning issue in the two states ahead of winter. Four Punjab ministers on Monday got together with experts to formulate a strategy to deal with the stubble burning issue and safeguard the environment.

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Higher Education and Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, and School Education Minister Harjot Bains chalked out a comprehensive plan which will begin from September 27 with a campaign to make farmers aware of the ill effects of paddy stubble burning and its management.

Under the first phase of this campaign, college students will be enrolled and trained by experts on harmful effects of burning stubble – a major cause of air pollution. – and its absorption into the soil, the government said in a statement.

After that, special training programmes will be conducted at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana on September 28 and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar on September 29.

These students will visit villages across the state to make people aware of the harmful effects of burning crop residue, the statement read.

Meet Hayer said that industries which use paddy straw as fuel will be encouraged by the Punjab government. He said that the government is working on a module to make it mandatory for the brick kilns to use some percentage of paddy straw as fuel.

• Punjab, Delhi To Pay Farmers Incentive for Not Burning Stubble

The Punjab and Delhi governments have reportedly formed a plan to pay a cash incentive to farmers in Punjab for not burning paddy stubble during the winter harvest.

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced the decision days after a joint proposal by the two states of giving Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers for not burning crop residue was rejected by the Centre. The proposal initially called for Rs 1,500 per acre from the Centre’s kitty and Rs 500 each from Punjab and Delhi but, according to an HT report, the two states still intended to push through with their share of the payments.

“How can we pay when the Centre is not giving?” the minister said on Thursday in response to a question on the cash incentive scheme.

Under the joint proposal, the governments of Punjab and Delhi, both led by AAP, were to make contributions of Rs 375 crore each and sought an outlay of Rs 1,125 crore from the Centre, taking the total to Rs 1,875 crore, officials said.

“We [Punjab and Delhi governments] made a project for the larger benefit of the farmers but the Centre rejected it,” Dhaliwal said, adding: “But the Punjab government is giving sufficient number of subsidised machines to the farmers for in-situ management of paddy stubble and also persuading them not to burn the crop residue”.

