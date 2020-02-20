Stuck in Coronavirus-hit China, Andhra Woman Misses Her Wedding; Makes Another Appeal to Govt

Hyderabad: Ever since the novel coronavirus broke out in China's Hubei province in December last year, it has been creating havoc across the globe including India. A 22-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, who has been stuck in Wuhan city since January 25, has appealed to the Indian government to rescue her.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman, identified as Annem Jyothi, appealed to the Centre to help her reunite with her family. In the video, Jyothi claims that her body temperature was normal now and she was very healthy, pleading the government to shift her back to India. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet replied to her tweet.

Jyothi was slated to get married on Tuesday, February 18, but at the last moment she was denied from boarding the evacuation flight to India. It was the first Indian evacuation flight sent to China to rescue Indians stuck in the country. However, Jyothi was assured she would be sent on the next flight, which too didn't happen. Last week, her plea to be evacuated on the second evacuation flight was turned down too.

Speaking to News18 about Jyothi's current situation in Wuhan, her mother, Pramila Devi said that it was three weeks that Jyothi had not been provided with any help from the Indian government. She questioned the government over lab tests saying that if symptoms of the novel virus were suspected then why were blood tests not conducted yet.

She further said that the government should be sending the uninfected to a safe place but they have not done that. Alternatively, they have also not provided any drugs or medicines to stop the virus from spreading. In such a scenario, how are they then stopping Jyothi from boarding the flight to India, asked her mother.

Previously, the Indian Embassy in China said that Jyothi was not sent to India due to the rise in her body temperature. She was registered at the Embassy office and would be sent across to India as soon as possible, said the Foreign Office.

Jyothi completed her B.Tech in April last year and got employed through campus placements that took place at her college. She was among 98 other Indian employees of the company who were sent to Wuhan in August 2019 for training purposes.

In conversation with her mother on January 25, Jyothi had told her that coronavirus was most prevalent in Wuhan and even the flight services were not in function. She informed her mother that she had to even cancel her plan to visit the Great Wall of China owing to the virus outbreak.

