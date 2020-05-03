Stuck in MP for 42 Days in Absence of Permissions, Over 100 Migrant Labourers from UP Head Home

At least 114 migrant labourers, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, finally allowed to enter into their home state border yesterday after waiting for a total of 42 days in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh due to nationwide lockdown and lack of permission by UP government to enter the state.

Satna administration had sent all these migrant labourers through buses to their home state Uttar Pradesh amid nationwide lockdown, but UP government had allegedly denied entry and sent them back to Madhya Pradesh stating that the guidelines for migrant labourers are yet to be decided by the state government.

These 114 labourers, including women and their children, belonging to Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, used to stay in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district. When reports of lockdown emerged due to outbreak of coronavirus, these labourers somehow managed to reach Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district in a train on March 22.

As soon as nationwide lockdown to curb further spread of coronavirus was announced starting March 25, the Satna administration provided accommodation to them in a makeshift camp at Railway ground in Rajendra Nagar area and also arranged food and other basic necessities.

Moreover, on April 26, Satna administration arranged buses for these migrant labourers and dropped them to Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, but the UP Police denied entry to them. The police claimed that the state government has not issued any guidelines yet on allowing migrants to cross Uttar Pradesh border.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had even claimed that these labourers could only be allowed to enter the border after Chief Ministers of both the state discuss on the same.

Taking cognisance into the matter, Satna administration led by Collector Ajay Katesaria again arranged the accommodation and food facilities for the stranded migrant labourers and stayed them at Rajola camp in Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing their anguish over Uttar Pradesh government, the labourers said that Madhya Pradesh government helped them in the testing times but their own state government “snubbed” them in the time of need. “We were in fear that what if our children get infected with coronavirus,” said Kaishalia, one of the women labourers.

Another labour named Munnala Mahawat, who belongs to Kanva village in Barabanki district, claimed that Uttar Pradesh Police didn’t allow them to enter the state border when the buses carrying labourers from Madhya Pradesh reached.

Immediately acting on the situation, Satna Collector Ajay Katesaria called up state Chief Secretary who in turn contacted his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh. After much discussions, the migrant labourers, who had spent 42 days in Satna, were finally allowed to enter the state and were handed over to Prayagraj administration on Saturday.

Chief Municipal Officer Chitrakoot, Ramakant Shukla stated that the migrant labourers have been handed over to Prayagraj district administration in two buses, after which the Uttar Pradesh would help them to reach their respective homes.

Satna which shares the borders with Uttar Pradesh is witnessing arrival of migrant labourers from other states and the district administration is making all necessary arrangements for these hapless people.

(Inputs from Shivendra Baghel)

