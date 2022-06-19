Trunk Call: Stuck in Odisha Pond for 72 hours, Ill Elephant Rescued

After 72 hours, an elephant who had entered a pond in Bhubaneswar’s Sambalpur district to drink water was rescued on Sunday.

According to villagers, the elephant was stranded in a pond near Sapalahara village. The pachyderm was found partially immersed in the water and it was unable to come out of the mud as it was weak.

The forest officials tried to pull out the elephant from the mud-filled pond with the help of ropes and bamboos, but it got tired.

“There was an injury on the elephant’s body. We got information that the elephant was stranded for three days and discussed with the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology University (OUAT) expert. After monitoring the elephant’s movement, we informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Office. Wildlife experts from OUAT and Nandankana reached the spot for its treatment,” said Sambalpur divisional forest officer Biswanath Nirambaram.

OUAT team leader Prof Indramani Nath said, “The elephant was ill for the past few days. After seeing the health of the tusker, we suggested that the animal be given antibiotics in watermelon and banana. We have given all medicines and fluids to the elephant. Hopefully, it will be cured soon.”

“Local administration has refused to enter the pond. We will cooperate in view of the elephant’s health. This pond is the village’s only source of water and the administration should take care of us,” said villager Kshirod Pujari.

