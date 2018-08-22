GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Student Accuses Tamil Nadu Professor of Sexual Harassment

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2018, 11:32 PM IST
Representative image.
Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), : A 22-year old girl student of a state-run agriculture college near here on Wednesday accused an assistant professor of sexually harassing her.

A second year B Sc Agriculture student and hostel inmate of Agricultural College and Research Institute at Vazhavachanur, she said she rejected his advances.

In brief remarks, she told reporters that she was sexually harassed by the assistant professor. He lured her, saying that she could come up in life if she cooperated with him, which she rejected.

The student on Wednesday recorded her statement before Principal District Judge G Mahizhenthi and an initial probe was done by Tiruvannamalai Rural police.

The institution is a constituent college of state run Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

Mahizhenthi told reporters: "It is anguishing that the Assistant professor has behaved in such a despicable manner."

The Judge said the varsity has been directed to transfer the student to another agricultural college.

Also, he said police have been ordered to initiate tough legal action.

A senior district police official told PTI: "We have done a preliminary investigation and inspected the college and hostel premises. A further probe is on and appropriate legal action is being taken."

The girl's allegation comes months after a woman assistant professor of a college in southern Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly seeking sexual favours for higher officials.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
