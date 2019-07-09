Student Dies After Falling from Classroom in West Bengal
Principal T Rajni Prasad said, the incident occurred during lunch break on Monday when the students, Rishab Arya and Hrithik Kumar Singh, pushed each other, lost control and tumbled out of the window.
Representative image
Siliguri: A class 9 student died and his batchmate was seriously injured after they fell through an open window of their classroom on the second floor of the school building at Fulbari near here, police said.
Principal T Rajni Prasad said, the incident occurred during lunch break on Monday when the students, Rishab Arya and Hrithik Kumar Singh, pushed each other, lost control and tumbled out of the window.
"Unfortunately, the window from which they fell had no grilles. I had no information that the grilles were broken three days ago and had been removed," the principal said.
Both the students were taken to a private hospital immediately, but Rishab Arya, who hailed from Bihar, was declared "brought dead", the principal said.
Hrithik Kumar Singh has sustained a fracture on his left hand, his father said.
The police has seized the hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed in the school premises. They also spoke to security guards who were on duty, a police officer
said.
West Bengal Tourism minister Gautam Deb met the school authorities and families of both the students on Monday.
Describing the incident as "unfortunate", he said "We will try to find out how could such an incident take place in a school."
The New Jalpaiguri police started an unnatural death case, though no complaint was lodged.
The co-educational secondary school is affiliated to the CBSE.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Enjoys a Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Hyundai Kona Electric Car to Launch in India Today: Here's All You Need to Know
- Hyundai Venue Almost Equals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in June 2019 Car Sales
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- Yet Another Windows 10 Update Bug Leaves Nearly 50 Million PCs at Risk
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s