Student Dies by Suicide in Odisha Medical College; 'She was Murdered', Alleges Kin

A third-year female student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Odisha’s Bolangir was found dead inside the hostel on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nirupama Nanda. Reportedly, the girl was found hanging from a window of the hostel room. After the college authorities were informed, the deceased’s family members also rushed to the spot. The body was recovered by police and taken to the Bhima Bhoi Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s student father claimed that this was a murder, however, the reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained. Police have started an investigation into the matter and further probe is underway.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

