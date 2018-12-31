Student Drowns in Odisha Waterfall While Attempting to Take Selfie With Friends

A student who was visiting Odisha’s Bhimkunda falls died while trying to take a selfie with his friends.A video of victim Rohan Mishra, a student of Madhupatna Sai Sikhshya Kendra, shows him struggling to stay afloat as the current keeps sweeping him under. People at the site were seen rushing towards the falls to help him but to no avail.A case has been registered after the accident.According to a study by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, 250 people across the world have died in the last six years while attempting to take selfies. In most of these cases, the leading cause of death has been drowning, followed by incidents involving transportation.(With inputs from ANI) ​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.