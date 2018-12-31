English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student Drowns in Odisha Waterfall While Attempting to Take Selfie With Friends
A video of victim Rohan Mishra, a student of Madhupatna Sai Sikhshya Kendra, shows him struggling to stay afloat as the current keeps sweeping him under.
The ANI video shows a person being swept away by the raging waters as he desperately tries to stay afloat.
Mayurbhanj (Odisha): A student who was visiting Odisha’s Bhimkunda falls died while trying to take a selfie with his friends.
A video of victim Rohan Mishra, a student of Madhupatna Sai Sikhshya Kendra, shows him struggling to stay afloat as the current keeps sweeping him under. People at the site were seen rushing towards the falls to help him but to no avail.
A case has been registered after the accident.
According to a study by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, 250 people across the world have died in the last six years while attempting to take selfies. In most of these cases, the leading cause of death has been drowning, followed by incidents involving transportation.
(With inputs from ANI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A video of victim Rohan Mishra, a student of Madhupatna Sai Sikhshya Kendra, shows him struggling to stay afloat as the current keeps sweeping him under. People at the site were seen rushing towards the falls to help him but to no avail.
A case has been registered after the accident.
According to a study by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, 250 people across the world have died in the last six years while attempting to take selfies. In most of these cases, the leading cause of death has been drowning, followed by incidents involving transportation.
(With inputs from ANI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results