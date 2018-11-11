GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Student from Gujarat Found Dead Under Running Shower at Posh Kolkata Hotel; Knife Recovered

Police said injury marks around were found on Harsha Balani’s neck.

Updated:November 11, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
Representative Image.
Kolkata: Police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the room of a posh hotel in Esplanade area of the metropolis.

Harsha Balani (24), hailing from Gujarat and pursuing MBA in Jharkhand, was found in an unconscious state inside the bathroom of the hotel where he had checked-in on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Balani was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding, there were injury marks around his neck.

"The man was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom under a running shower. A knife was also recovered from the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem.
