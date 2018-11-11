English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student from Gujarat Found Dead Under Running Shower at Posh Kolkata Hotel; Knife Recovered
Police said injury marks around were found on Harsha Balani’s neck.
Representative Image.
Kolkata: Police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the room of a posh hotel in Esplanade area of the metropolis.
Harsha Balani (24), hailing from Gujarat and pursuing MBA in Jharkhand, was found in an unconscious state inside the bathroom of the hotel where he had checked-in on Friday, a senior police officer said.
Balani was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding, there were injury marks around his neck.
"The man was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom under a running shower. A knife was also recovered from the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," the officer said.
The man's body has been sent for post-mortem.
