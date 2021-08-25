Student 'Gang-raped' by Four Near Mysore, Friend Beaten Up While Trying to Save Her: Police

A student in Karnataka was allegedly gang-raped by four men near Mysore on Tuesday evening and her friend was badly beaten up on objecting. The gangrape of the young MBA student in the cultural capital of Karnataka has left the city in shock. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The girl, in her early 20s, had gone to the foothills of the Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, with her classmate.

Four others who were in the vicinity then accosted them and tried to attack the student. When her friend objected, he was beaten with stones and overpowered. The girl was taken to a desolate location and raped by the four men who were in an intoxicated state.

Her friend reached out to the police and lodged a complaint first while the victim later gave her statement. The police said she has been admitted to a private hospital while her family members are coming from Maharashtra. She was out of danger and was able to give leads on the culprits.

According to the FIR (first information report), a group of men surrounded the two when they visited the Chamundi Hills in the outskirts of the city and asked them for money. On refusing to pay, the two were attacked by the four men, who were in an intoxicated state.

“Such incidents are very sensitive and we cannot disclose information that hampers the victim. The victim has given us some details, her friend also has given his statement. An FIR has been taken up in Alanahalli police station," said Mysore Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta.

Terming it a “very unfortunate" incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has directed police to take stern action against the culprits.

The incident comes as a chilling reminder of the brutal gang rape that took place on December 16, 2012 in Delhi, when a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later known as Nirbhaya (the fearless one), was gangraped by six men on a moving bus. Her male friend was also assaulted following which both of them were thrown on the road. Thirteen days later, Nirbhaya succumbed to her injuries.

In another such incident, in 2013, a 22-year-old photojournalist had gone inside Mumbai’s Shakti Mill Compound for a photo shoot along with a male colleague. There, five men tied up the man and raped the woman taking turns.

