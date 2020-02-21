Student Groups in UP to Launch Mass Door-to-door Campaign Against CAA, NRC, NPR

Lucknow: The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, which was started mainly by women in the state, has been going on at various places for more than a month. Adding to its momentum, almost a dozen student groups on Thursday came together to protest against the controversial law under the aegis of the Young India Coordination Committee - formed barely a month ago to mobilise support for the protests.

An integral part of this campaign is the launch of a door-to-door campaign to help people understand the controversial law.

The move comes after students group like All India Student Federation (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), Samajwadi Chattra Sabha, etc got together in Lucknow for a meeting called by Young India Coordination Committee on Thursday. Representatives from Lucknow University, Benaras Hindu University, and Allahabad University were also present in the meeting. The organisers claimed that they had sent an invite for the meeting to members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as well.

Speaking to media, national president of AISA, N Sai Balaji said, “We will be joining our mothers and sisters in this struggle to protect our Indian Constitution. We will also be launching a door to door campaign in which we will make people understand how these controversial laws are going to hamper the democracy in our country. The effect of these laws will not be just limited to one particular community but it will affect every single citizen of India.”

Furthermore, the Young India Coordination Committee also said that they will be giving a call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ to garner support for a mass anti-CAA, NRC, NPR rally in the month of March in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a group of women protesters have begun an indefinite fast at the Ghantaghar protest. There are also reports of a door-to-door campaign by another group of women protesters to garner more support for the agitation.

From reciting the National Anthem and the Preamble to singing patriotic songs and chanting numerous slogans, these protests have kept the crowd increasing in numbers for more than a month now.

Police forces have also been deployed near the protest site. Several FIR's have been filed and hundreds of unnamed people have been accused of violating section 144 of the Indian Penal Code but nothing has deterred the protesters so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.