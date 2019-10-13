Student in Goa's Bicholim Hit by Suspected Dengue Fever
Goa has seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, following incessant rains and waterlogging.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria are seen inside a laboratory tube before being released in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares - RC1CABD69F30
A suspected case of dengue was reported from Bicholim, a city and a municipal council in North Goa district.
Sources have said that GMC authorities suspect dengue in a schoolgirl from Mulgao, Bicholim.
According to Bicholim community health centre (CHC) health officer Dr. Medha Salkar, they received an e-mail from GMC informing them of case and the possibility of the school girl having contracted the mosquito-borne disease.
Health workers from the CHC visited the Mulgao area and checked up on people living in the patient’s neighbourhood, but found that nobody else had dengue.
According to Salkar, the girl’s health had improved and she was recuperating.
Salkar added that the CHC staff will conduct check-ups of the students in the school where the girl studies and also undertake cleaning, fogging and spraying activities in the school premises, as well as in Mulgao and and other parts of Bicholim.
Not only Bicholim, with a serious rise in dengue cases, health authorities in Margao and Fatorda have even gone on to say that the urban culture of placing saucers under flower pots could be a major contributor for the outbreak of dengue, according to them.
