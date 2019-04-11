English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student Killed in Police Firing in J&K's Handwara
Police sources said the student, identified as Owais Ahmed, was killed when security forces fired on a mob which had attacked the polling party as it was leaving a polling station in Mandigam village of Handwara tehsil of Kupwara.
An Army jawan holding a rifle near the border. (Representative image)
Srinagar: A Class 7 student was killed in firing by security forces on a mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after end of polling to the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, police said.
Ahmed was fatally injured and succumbed later, the source said.
