Student Leader Shot 8 Times, Killed in Front of Hostel in Varanasi
Seven teams of police, including crime branch sleuths, have been formed to trace those involved in the murder.
Police in front of hostel where the student leader was shot dead in Varanasi. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Varanasi: A 22-year-old student leader of Uday Pratap College here was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his hostel in the campus on Sunday night, police said.
Vivek Singh, a B.Com second year student and native of Jamundeeh village in Azamgarh district, was found lying in a pool of blood by a passer-by who informed other students as well as the police, said SSP Anand Kulkarni.
He was shot eight times with a .32 bore pistol, Kulkarni said.
The student was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.
Seven teams of police, including crime branch sleuths, have been formed to trace those involved in the murder.
District Magistrate Surendra Singh also rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and tried to pacify angry students of the college.
Police force has been deployed in and around the campus to thwart any untoward incident.
