Student Loses Hand As School Bus Collides With Canter in Haryana’s Fatehabad

A student lost one hand and three others were injured as a school bus collided with a canter on Tuesday morning in Fatehabad district of Haryana. The accident happened near Hamzapur village under Ratia block of the district.

The school bus of DAV public school Fatehabad was returning to school after picking up students from Ratia. The bus collided with a canter coming from the opposite side near Hamzapur village. A class 12 student named Aman, a resident of Ratia, was severely injured in the accident. As the canter hit the school bus from the front side, the student’s elbow was outside the window and his hand got severed. Three other students were also got injured as the window glass of the vehicle got shattered in the collision. Several other students have also suffered minor injuries.

Aman was initially admitted to the government hospital in Ratia and later he was referred to Hisar.

The driver of the canter ran away from the place after the accident. After the accident the locals reached the accident site and took out the injured students. They informed the ambulance.

Thankfully the bus did overturn in the accident as that would have turned fatal for all the students present in the vehicle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here