Student Murder: Delhi BJP Chief Meets Victim's Family, Demands Rs 1 Cr Compensation For Them

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday met the family of an 18-year-old student who was killed allegedly over his friendship with a girl and appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to them. The student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death by a group of four-five people, including the girl’s brother, on Wednesday evening in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, according to police.

The girl lived in the same locality. Her family was against her friendship with Rajput, the police had said on Friday. “Kejriwal calls himself Delhi’s son but on the death of a Dalit son of Delhi he did not come to express his condolences and meet his family members,” Gupta said.

Entire Delhi is saddened by this incident, but Kejriwal is silent, he said. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP and Congress leaders went to another state a week ago in the name of Dalits and held candlelight march but they are silent on this issue because they do “appeasement” politics, Gupta alleged, referring to the death and alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. “My demand from the Delhi government is that the family of the deceased should be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore soon and the matter should be heard by a fast-track court so that the culprits are punished at the earliest,” he said.

In this hour of grief, Delhi BJP stands firmly with Rahul’s family, he added. The woman’s brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the police had said.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, they had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor