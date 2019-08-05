Student Outfits Toe Respective Parent Party Line on Scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: Student outfits toed their respective parent party's line on the government's move of revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Activists of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad celebrated at Delhi University after the decision and thanked the central government for it.

"This is a real union of Jammu and Kashmir and India. It reflects the strong will of the government. ABVP for decades had been continuously demanding the removal of Article 370," National Joint-organising Secretary of ABVP Sriniwas said.

ABVP's Jawaharlal Nehru University unit took out an 'Ekta Yatra' (unity march) from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga Hostel on the campus.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union Of India did not comment on the development.

The CPI(ML)-backed All India Students' Association's Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur accused the Centre of betraying the people of Kashmir.

"We are ashamed of Modi Government for failing the people of Kashmir and betraying Indian Constitution.

"So even today when Indian Government betrayed the historical agreement with people of Kashmir, it doesn't matter to many. Let us not even talk about how many were killed during the Operation Polo. Let us only hope that Kashmir survives without bloodshed," she posted on Twitter.

Some Left organisations on Monday protested against the Centre's move to revoke Article 370 on Parliament Street, a few metres away from where a small right-wing group Azad Hind Fauj was celebrating the decision, sources said.

Jayant Jigyasu, a member of RJD's student wing, said, "This decision is not of the Indian people but it fulfils the agenda of the Sangh. It is unconstitutional and unwanted."

In solidarity with the situation in Kashmir, the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA) cancelled its protest scheduled for August 7 demanding a hike in fellowship for research scholars.

"In light of recent developments which have aggravated the worsening situation in Kashmir, BAPSA postpones its call for the UGC protest on 7th August, 2019, for demanding the increase in fellowship sine die," the student outfit posted on its Twitter handle.

Labeed Shafi, president of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), said scrapping Article 370 is a "slap on Indian democracy and Constitution".

"The decision will sabotage Indian Democracy and is a clear violation of human rights. These provisions were included by the then Prime Minister Nehru after a long negotiation with the people of Kashmir," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Centre also directed states to take special care of Jammu and Kashmir residents, especially students hailing from the state, against any mischief or breach of peace.

