Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Student Shot at, Critically Injured after Assailants Open Fire Outside University in Meerut

According to sources, victim Vishu Chikara is the son of a local teachers' union leader, Ram Bharat Chikara.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Student Shot at, Critically Injured after Assailants Open Fire Outside University in Meerut
Representative image.

Meerut A 28-year-old student of a local college here was critically injured in a shootout on the road outside the main gate of Chaudhary Charan Singh University here on Thursday evening.

According to sources, victim Vishu Chikara is the son of a local teachers' union leader, Ram Bharat Chikara.

Vishu was waylaid by assailants who came in a car and opened fire at him before fleeing. The youth was hit by a bullet near his chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition continues to be critical.

SP city, Akhilesh Narain Singh said, "Police have begun primary investigation and are in the process of identifying the suspects. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at the Medical police station against five named suspects and some unnamed ones based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father."

The police are also trying to extract CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

According to sources, Vishu, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Education (BE.d) course at Mahaveer College, is also a sportsperson and practices for shotput at the city stadium.

Earlier this month, he was involved in a scuffle with another sportsperson at the stadium. The shootout incident appears to be fallout of the ongoing rivalry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram