Student Stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram College After Group Led by SFI Leader Objects to Singing

Thiruvananthapuram: A clash between two groups of students at University College in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday took a violent turn when an undergraduate student was stabbed.

The victim has been identified as Akhil Chandran, a third-year BA political science student and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place when Chandran and few other students were singing under the shade of a tree. A group of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members reportedly asked them to get inside the classroom. This led to an altercation and the two groups came to blows. Students accused the SFI members of thrashing and then stabbing Chandran, who is also an active member of the SFI.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, a large group of students marched towards the Secretariat building demanding action against the culprits. A police case has been registered against six members of the SFI, including Nazeem, former secretary of the party

The All India president of the SFI, VP Sanu, has assured action against the erring workers. He also said the unit will be disbanded if the activists are found guilty. However, Sachin Dev, SFI state secretary, ruled out the incident as ' personal issue'. "Police must take stern action. If any SFI worker is found involved in the incident, they will be dismissed from the party,” Dev said.

The college was recently in news after a student attempted suicide inside the campus and accused the SFI of disturbing the environment of the campus. She was later transferred to another institute.