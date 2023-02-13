CHANGE LANGUAGE
Student Thrashed by School Principal for Drinking Water from Bottle in UP
1-MIN READ

PTI

February 13, 2023

Bijnor, India

The student drank water from a bottle kept on a table, following which the principal Yogendra Kumar and his brothers allegedly thrashed and hurled abuses at him (Representational Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by the Dalit student, the alleged incident happened during the farewell ceremony of Class 12 students on Sunday

A Class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by his school principal after he drank water from a bottle kept on a table, a police official said on Monday.

According to the complaint lodged by the Dalit student, the alleged incident happened during the farewell ceremony of Class 12 students on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj said.

The student drank water from a bottle kept on a table, following which the principal Yogendra Kumar and his brothers allegedly thrashed and hurled abuses at him, Arj said.

A case has been registered against seven persons, including the principal, under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the matter is being probed by a circle officer, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
February 13, 2023
February 13, 2023
