2-min read

Student Who Committed Suicide After Failing in Telangana Interboard Exam Declared Pass After Re-evaluation

17-year-old Anamika Arutla was earlier given 20 marks in her Telugu paper but after re-verification, it was found that she actually got 48.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Student Who Committed Suicide After Failing in Telangana Interboard Exam Declared Pass After Re-evaluation
Protesters in front of the Telangana intermediate board office following discrepancies in exam results that led to student suicides.
Hyderabad: The Telangana class 12 results re-evaluation team has found that 17-year-old Anamika Arutla, a class 12 student who committed suicide after she found that was unable to clear a paper in class 12, actually passed with 48 marks after the re-verification of her papers was done.

Arutla hanged herself on April 18 after being upset over her results. She had failed in Telugu subject. She was earlier given 20 marks in her Telugu paper but after re-verification, it was found that she actually got 48.

“We’ve been told earlier by the board that Anamika’s marks just increased by a mark or two and her result still remains in the failed category. But now, it shows that she passed in the exam. Who is responsible for her death now? Can they get my daughter back to us? This is a major mistake,” Anamika’s elder sister Udaya told News18.

23 students across the state gave up their lives after they found that they failed in their intermediate exams.

Out of 9.43 lakh students who appeared in the exams, 5.60 lakh had cleared it. After the announcement of results, goof-up by the authorities in valuation of answer scripts and processing the results came to light, triggering a public outcry.

Spate of suicides by students over failure in exams kicked up a storm with opposition parties and student bodies taking to the streets demanding justice for the students.

After the matter reached the High Court, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on April 24 announced free re-verification of answer sheets of all failed students.

According to BIE secretary M Ashok, 23 students committed suicide and three students attempted suicide. Out of 23 students, 20 had failed and two students had passed but they took the extreme step over not scoring expected marks. A student who committed suicide had appeared in three out of six exams and she had passed in all the 3 subjects.

Several merit students said that they got single-digit marks in subjects. In a few cases, students were marked absent despite appearing for the exam.

A three-member committee appointed to investigate the issue found that a private company, Globearena Technologies Pvt Ltd, committed ‘technical’ errors while processing results. In the most striking case, a student was given ‘00’ as marks instead of ’99.’

The board, which released results publicly on May 27, had said only 1100 students of the 3.8 lakh students passed after a re-verification- a number that pushed students and activist groups to protest alleging discrepancies in the process.

Anamika’s family and Child Rights activist Achyutha Rao demand that the Intermediate board authorities be taken into custody.
