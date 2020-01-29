Take the pledge to vote

Student Who Lost One Eye in Jamia Violence Moves Delhi HC for SIT Probe & Compensation

His petition seeks compensation commensurate with his qualifications, for the injury suffered by him, and also registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: One of the students injured in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, when police had entered the campus, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.

The petition was moved by Md Minhajuddin who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in his other.

His petition seeks compensation commensurate with his qualifications, for the injury suffered by him, and also registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The plea seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

In December last year, the national capital had witnessed violent scenes when several buses, motor-bikes and private vehicles were set ablaze during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar area.

The police had later entered the Jamia campus and fired tear gas shells, baton-charged students and detained several protesters.

Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police crackdown.

