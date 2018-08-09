Student Who Writes With His Legs Denied Admission by Indore Schools

A physically-disabled teenager, who writes with his legs due to his hands being deformed, has been admitted to a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district after being denied admission by several other institutions due to his disability.Parsingh Parihar (14), a tribal student from Ambapani village, had complained about his plight to the administration of Barwani district, over 150 kilometres from here, on August 7 during a public hearing."I belong to a poor family and wish to study after the eighth standard. But no private or government educational institution is giving me admission. Teachers are stating that since I write with my legs, they cant admit me to school," Parihar said in his application.A senior government official said that a probe had been ordered and action would be taken against the erring schools."We have admitted Parsingh to a government school in Barwani. The District Project Coordinator (DPC) has been directed to probe why schools denied the teenager admission. Action will be taken against the schools once the report is submitted," Barwani district collector Amit Tomar told PTI.Iqbal Adil, principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Number 2 in Barwani in which Parihar has got admission, praised the teenager and called his writing skills "very good"."He is happy and is studying like any other child here. His writing is very good and nobody can claim, after seeing it, that Parsingh writes with his legs," Adil said.