Students Alleging Vyapam II Scam Arrested During Protest In Indore

Several students were arrested by police in Indore district on Tuesday after they took out a procession against an examination carried out by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), commonly known by its Hindi acronym –Vyapam.

These students who had appeared in the Agriculture Extension Officer exam in February this year were protesting anomalies since last 29 days and ran out of patience on Tuesday.

These protesters tried moving towards collectorate in the form of a rally and the police arrested them and sent them to jail soon after.

The agitating students said that the state government is making fake promise on an enquiry so they carried out the Jail Bharo Andolan and if nothing happens, they will carry out a Fansi Do (Hang us) agitation on March 23.

Calling it Vyapam 2 scam, the students have claimed that ten students who secured places in the merit list securing same marks is not a coincidence.

All these students belong to Chambal region and also pursued BSc in a common college based in Gwalior.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel early this month had ordered a probe into the allegations of anomalies after students met him and submitted a memorandum.

Radhe Jaat, one of the students’ leaders told the media in Indore that the said exam was held on February 18 and they courted arrest protesting Vyapam part II. Fate of over 21,000 students is in darkness, he added.

Police said that the students were arrested as they had no permission to hold a procession till collectorate.

For the 862 posts of the Agriculture Extension Officer and Senior Agriculture Extension Officer, exam was held on February 11 and 12 and later when the results were announced, top ten students secured same marks in general knowledge question paper.

The aspirants smelt a rat as toppers had a common background, caste, region and academic record. The protesters also agitating in Jabalpur and Gwalior are claiming that the toppers have poor academic record.

Saying that there was no interview required in the exam for getting jobs, the aspirants are seeking inquiry into academic records of the toppers.

To add, Vyapam scam had rocked the state in year 2013 when massive admission and recruitment anomalies had come to fore. Over 50 persons connected to the scam had died in subsequent years and the CBI team which is probing into the scam hasn’t reached to any conclusion as of now.