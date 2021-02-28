'Students are Coming from Kerala, Maharashtra', Bengaluru Civic Body Chief Blames Neighbouring States for New Covid Clusters

The chief of Bengaluru’s civic body- Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday blamed the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra after three new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the capital city of Karnataka.

“New clusters have emerged. We are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are rising. Most people coming from here are students, they have been tested and isolated,” said BBMP Chief Manjunatha Prasad.

The new cluster was reported in Sambhram College of Management Studies where 15 people were found positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and three infections were recorded on Saturday. The students who have been found positive are residing in PG facilities near the college.

Bengaluru on Friday reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while the state reported 571 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have reported a major surge in coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, Maharashtra and Kerala are the top contributors to the active coronavirus caseload of India. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported the highest new Covid-19 cases at 8,333 followed by Kerala at 3,671.