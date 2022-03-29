Heart Attacks, Honey-Bee Attacks In Boards and more - A Dreadful Monday For School Students And Teachers

Amidst the reopening of schools and ongoing Board exams which students have now started attending physically after a gap of almost 2 years, a Monday marred with Heart Attacks, Honey bee attacks, alcohol consumption on school premises, and a student being run over by a school van on campus has sent shockwaves across the country.

A tragic incident took place at Seth CL High School in Rakhial in Ahmedabad, Gujarat when a 12th Standard student suffered a heart attack during his board exam. He was rushed to the Shardaben Hospital in Saraspur after he vomited and complained of chest pain. After being put on a ventilator for some time, the student lost his life. Mohammad Arif was a student of SG Patel High School in Gomptipur. In a similar incident, a female student suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the examination hall while writing her board exam (SSLC) on Monday in T Narasipura of Mysuru district, Karnataka. She lost her life even after being rushed to the nearest hospital. It has also been reported that she had earlier gone to the incorrect examination center by mistake and then rushed to the correct one. Spectators say that all this stress led to a heart attack.

In a shocking incident, thirteen 10th Std students appearing for their exams at Gajanan Convent School in Shegaon in Buldhana District, Maharashtra were injured in a bee attack. The students have been admitted to a private hospital in Shegaon for treatment. In another incident in Karnataka’s Shivmogga, a group of students-staff and parents were attacked by honeybees in Mary Immaculate High school. It was the SSLC exam center and parents came to drop the kids off. 5 students were wounded and were given first aid on spot. They were given 2 hours extra time because of the incident as well.

This is not all, teachers were stunned after a 9th grader of a school in Andhra’s East Godavari District wrote a letter to school management that he is addicted to liquor and cigarette which he can not control. This happened after the boy came to school under the influence of alcohol and was asked by the school authorities for an explanation. The boy also said that he got the alcohol from a government wine shop in P. Gannavaram. Alcohol supply to minors, that too from a government wine shop has in fact raised a huge debate now.

In another tragic incident at Venkateswara Matriculation School in Alwarthirunagar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu an eight-year-old boy, studying in Class 2 of the school died after being hit by a school van inside the campus. Four people, including a school correspondent, have been arrested in connection with the case and the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has sent a notice to the school administration asking why the 64-year-old man was hired as a school van driver.

