Students from Bengali Schools Won't Be Able to Clear JEE, Claims State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh once again landed in a controversy after questioning the capability of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants studying in Bengali schools in the state.

Ghosh’s remarks came days after the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the Centre for adding Gujarati language as a medium for JEE (Mains) exam papers and ignoring other regional languages.

“Students in Bengali schools will not be able to clear JEE. I would like to ask how many students from Bengal appear for JEE. Look at Gujarat, more than 60,000 normally appear for the examination. Those who are raising the issue of Gujarati language in JEE, I would like to tell them that every time politics over Bengali sentiments is not good,” he said.

Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee described Ghosh’s remark as senseless and absurd.

“People of Bengal will give them a befitting reply for making such irresponsible statements. Does he know how many students appear for JEE every year from Bengal? Every time insulting Bangla and Bengali is unfortunate,” Chatterjee said.

Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre for adding Gujarati as a medium for the JEE (Mains) and ignoring other regional languages after which the National Testing Agency (NTA) had clarified its stand on the issue.

