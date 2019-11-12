Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Students from Bengali Schools Won't Be Able to Clear JEE, Claims State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh’s remarks came days after the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the Centre for adding Gujarati language as a medium for JEE (Mains) exam papers and ignoring other regional languages.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Students from Bengali Schools Won't Be Able to Clear JEE, Claims State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh once again landed in a controversy after questioning the capability of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants studying in Bengali schools in the state.

Ghosh’s remarks came days after the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the Centre for adding Gujarati language as a medium for JEE (Mains) exam papers and ignoring other regional languages.

“Students in Bengali schools will not be able to clear JEE. I would like to ask how many students from Bengal appear for JEE. Look at Gujarat, more than 60,000 normally appear for the examination. Those who are raising the issue of Gujarati language in JEE, I would like to tell them that every time politics over Bengali sentiments is not good,” he said.

Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee described Ghosh’s remark as senseless and absurd.

“People of Bengal will give them a befitting reply for making such irresponsible statements. Does he know how many students appear for JEE every year from Bengal? Every time insulting Bangla and Bengali is unfortunate,” Chatterjee said.

Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre for adding Gujarati as a medium for the JEE (Mains) and ignoring other regional languages after which the National Testing Agency (NTA) had clarified its stand on the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram