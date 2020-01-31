Take the pledge to vote

Students Gather Outside Police Headquarters in Delhi to Condemn Attack Outside Jamia Millia

The students said they were protesting against the Delhi Police for being a 'mute spectator' while a man fired a pistol at anti-CAA protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
Students protest against CAA and NRC at PHQ, and blocked the road infront of PHQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Scores of students from different universities gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO here on Thursday night condemning the attack on a student near the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The students said they were protesting against the Delhi Police for being a "mute spectator" while a man fired a pistol at anti-CAA protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody. The students were carrying placards and raising slogans against police and the government.

"We have come here to protest against the brutal attack on a Jamia student today at the varsity. The Delhi Police did noting. We condemn this act and want strict action against the accused," one of the protestors said.

The students claimed that they first gathered at the headquarters at 7 pm but were detained by police. They later reassembled after 9 pm.

The students also demanded the arrest of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kapil Misra and the release of Sharjeel Imam and Dr Kafeel Khan.

