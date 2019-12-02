Students' Group Resumes Dharna against Muslim Professor's Appointment at BHU's Sanskrit Department

Varanasi: The group of students protesting against the recruitment of a Muslim professor at the BHU's Sanskrit department on Monday resumed their sit-in, saying the university authorities had not set right the "irregularities" in the appointment.

The classes at the department were disrupted during the day due to the dharna. The students claimed they had called off the dharna on the assurance from the head of the Sanskrit department that they would get a response within 10 days on their demand.

The group had claimed that a Muslim cannot teach Sanskrit at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a stand opposed by varsity officials and other students and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The students had protested for about a month over the appointment of Muslim professor Feroze Khan at the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) alleging irregularities in the process.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Chakrapani Ojha claimed the protesting students did not get any response even after the completion of the 10 days' period.

On Monday, students, mostly from the ABVP, sat on a dharna in front of the SVDV department to protest against the appointment of the Muslim professor. The BHU had backed the appointment.

After the controversy, Professor Khan appeared for the interview at the Ayurveda department on November 29. He was ranked at the top of the merit list.

