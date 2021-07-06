Students In Bengal School Not Promoted To Class 11 Over Missing Signature

A few students of a school in West Bengal’s Amtala are protesting against the authorities after they were not promoted to Class 11. Eight students were not promoted to the next class after completing their Madhyamik (Class 10) in Madhabpur Prahlad Smriti Vidyapith School at Amtala. This year there were no Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Class 10 students are being promoted on the basis of internal exams.

On June 7, the West Bengal government had decided to cancel all Class X and XII exams after the second wave of the pandemic. An online evaluation was conducted by many schools for promoting Class 10 students to Class 11. Madhabpur Prahlad Samiti was no exception to this.

However, after the results were declared, eight students didn’t make it to Class 11. Headmaster Subir Kumar Ghosh said that these eight students had left for home after the exams without a signature on the enrolment form.

The students are worried and protested in front of the school asking for a repeat exam. Their parents are also questioning the school authorities’ decision to deduct the exam fees without caring to notice whether the enrolment forms had been signed or not. They are also asking how their names were sent to the Board for exams when they had failed to sign the enrolment forms.

The students are continuing the protest over these issues, demanding that they be issued an evaluation report and promoted to Class 11.

