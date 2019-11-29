Students in Wayanad to Soon Receive Training on Basic Life Support During Emergencies
Titled Aardra Vidyalayam, the project is being implemented in all government schools in Wayanad with the help of the departments of education, local self-government and health, and the National Health Mission.
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a 10-year-old boy lost his life after being bitten by a snake, the Wayanad district administration has decided to train about 80,000 high school and secondary students on how to provide basic life support (BLS) during medical emergencies.
The death of Shahala Sherin due to lack of back emergency care had led to widespread criticism following which the administration decided to take up this project.
Titled Aardra Vidyalayam, the project is being implemented in all government schools in the district with the help of the departments of education, local self-government and health, and the National Health Mission.
Students will soon learn techniques to provide first aid, CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, artificial respiration in case of snake or dog bite. Doctors would make monthly visit to the schools to ensure that all necessary measures for emergency care are in place.
A team of 200 volunteers and teachers from about 330 schools will be in charge of training the students for a period of 45 days.
