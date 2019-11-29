Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Students in Wayanad to Soon Receive Training on Basic Life Support During Emergencies

Titled Aardra Vidyalayam, the project is being implemented in all government schools in Wayanad with the help of the departments of education, local self-government and health, and the National Health Mission.

News18

Updated:November 29, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Students in Wayanad to Soon Receive Training on Basic Life Support During Emergencies
Representative image.

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a 10-year-old boy lost his life after being bitten by a snake, the Wayanad district administration has decided to train about 80,000 high school and secondary students on how to provide basic life support (BLS) during medical emergencies.

The death of Shahala Sherin due to lack of back emergency care had led to widespread criticism following which the administration decided to take up this project.

Titled Aardra Vidyalayam, the project is being implemented in all government schools in the district with the help of the departments of education, local self-government and health, and the National Health Mission.

Students will soon learn techniques to provide first aid, CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, artificial respiration in case of snake or dog bite. Doctors would make monthly visit to the schools to ensure that all necessary measures for emergency care are in place.

A team of 200 volunteers and teachers from about 330 schools will be in charge of training the students for a period of 45 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram