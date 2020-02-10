Students Made to Lug Heavy Sacks of Foodgrain in UP; Principal Suspended
The district administration had on Friday ordered a probe after a video showing primary school students lugging heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transporting them to a government school here went viral on social media.
Image for representation.
Ballia (UP): The principal of a government school was on Monday suspended for allegedly making students lug heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transport them to a state-run school here from the house of a ration shop owner.
"Alok Kumar Yadav, principal of upper primary school, in Chanwari village in Gadwara block here has been suspended for allegedly maligning the image of the department by asking students to carry foodgrain to school," Basic Siksha Adhikari Shiv Narain Singh said.
The district administration had on Friday ordered a probe after a video showing primary school students lugging heavy sacks of foodgrain onto a handcart and transporting them to a government school here went viral on social media.
District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi had ordered the inquiry after eight students of class VI were seen in the purported video hauling as many sacks of foodgrain from the house of a ration shop owner and taking them on a handcart to the upper primary school.
Principal Alok Kumar Yadav had told reporters, "As the person who operates the cart was not available, the help of students was taken".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It
- Priyanka Chopra Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine Week with This Pic
- Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title