Students Made to Stand Naked as Punishment for Being Late, Andhra School Authorities on the Run
The video of the incident in Punganur Mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday went viral within hours, following which people demanded stringent action against the school authorities.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students of Chaithanya Bharathi English Medium School were made to strip and stand naked in front of the whole class as punishment for being late to class.
The video of the incident in Punganur Mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday went viral within hours, following which people demanded stringent action against the school authorities. Child Rights activists from Hyderabad have reached out to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights to initiate immediate action.
“This heinous, corporal punishment is unacceptable. You cannot punish children in such a way for being late to school. Parents send their children to schools entrusting the authorities and keeping a lot of confidence in them. If they (schools) resort to such ugly acts, what will the parents do?” child rights activist Achyuth Rao told News18.
Following a complaint by the area’s education officer, a case was registered under Juvenile Justice Act and IPC Section 323. The police are yet to take the school authorities, who are on the run, into custody.
The education department has, meanwhile, decided to withdraw the schools recognition for the next year. “The parents, children and the school staff have been investigated. A detailed report will be out by the end of the day. The punishment is unacceptable and violates child rights. We are going to withdraw the school’s recognition for 2019-2020,” Dr K Panduranga Swamy, Chittoor District Education Officer, told News18.
Families of the students, along with activists, staged protests outside the mandal education department, demanding suspension of the school principal and the teacher responsible for the punishment.
The affected students will now be provided counselling by local child rights activists.
Schools authorities did not respond to News18’s questions.
