LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Students Made to Stand Naked as Punishment for Being Late, Andhra School Authorities on the Run

The video of the incident in Punganur Mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday went viral within hours, following which people demanded stringent action against the school authorities.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:December 27, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students of Chaithanya Bharathi English Medium School were made to strip and stand naked in front of the whole class as punishment for being late to class.

The video of the incident in Punganur Mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday went viral within hours, following which people demanded stringent action against the school authorities. Child Rights activists from Hyderabad have reached out to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights to initiate immediate action.

“This heinous, corporal punishment is unacceptable. You cannot punish children in such a way for being late to school. Parents send their children to schools entrusting the authorities and keeping a lot of confidence in them. If they (schools) resort to such ugly acts, what will the parents do?” child rights activist Achyuth Rao told News18.

Following a complaint by the area’s education officer, a case was registered under Juvenile Justice Act and IPC Section 323. The police are yet to take the school authorities, who are on the run, into custody.

The education department has, meanwhile, decided to withdraw the schools recognition for the next year. “The parents, children and the school staff have been investigated. A detailed report will be out by the end of the day. The punishment is unacceptable and violates child rights. We are going to withdraw the school’s recognition for 2019-2020,” Dr K Panduranga Swamy, Chittoor District Education Officer, told News18.

Families of the students, along with activists, staged protests outside the mandal education department, demanding suspension of the school principal and the teacher responsible for the punishment.

The affected students will now be provided counselling by local child rights activists.

Schools authorities did not respond to News18’s questions.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram