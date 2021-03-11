Students of Classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry Declared 'All Pass'

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accorded her approval on Thursday to a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory. A release from Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) said the Lt Governor has approved the proposal of the School Education department to declare as 'all pass' students of grade 1 to 9 in all the four regions of the Union Territory.

Students of Classes 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions (adopting Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum) would be granted 'all pass' as per guidelines of Tamil Nadu State Board of Education. Similarly, students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively, it said.

All schools would function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week and would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays. Summer vacation would commence for the schools on April 1.

Classes for Standards 10, 11 and 12 would be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education. According to the release, the Lt Governor gave approval for allocation of Rs 29.65 crores to disburse monthly assistance to beneficiaries of Old Age pension and destitute.

As many as 1.54 lakh persons are benefitted under this scheme. She has also given her nod to a proposal to declare closure of all arrack, toddy shops, clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor in the Union Territory from April 4 to 6 in view of election to the territorial assembly slated for April 6.

These shops would also remain closed on May 2 and 3 on account of counting of votes, the release stated.