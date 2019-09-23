Students of NLS Bangalore Boycott Semester Exams to Protest Against Delay in Appointing Vice Chancellor

Bengaluru: Students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru boycotted their end trimester exams on Monday, in continuation with their protest against the delay in appointing the new Vice-chancellor of the university.

The students who participated in the protests huddled together with placards and shouted slogans in demand for expediting the process.

The new VC was appointed by a five-member committee that was put in place by the executive council of the university on July 6. However, the process of appointment has not been completed till date.

In addition, the Registrar of the university, who is the ex-officio Secretary to the Executive Council, which is responsible for selection of the new VC, applied for the post himself, resulting in a conflict of interest.

Following protests by the students, a four-member committee was formed to look into the issue and submitted a report on Saturday stating that there has been "an inordinate delay in completion of process with no certainty as to when it shall be finalised".

In light of the ongoing crisis in the university, senior Congress leader Siddaramiah in a tweet urged the university administration to solve the issue in the earliest and without violating the due process. "

NLSIU-Bengaluru is a prestigious institution which has excelled in the field of Public Policy & Law. The ongoing tussle between the @SBAnlsiu & the administration has to be resolved at the earliest, without violating the due process, in the interest of the institution. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 23, 2019

"The appointment has not been made, we do not know when the findings of this committee is going to be dealt with. We are going to continue our protest until the administration responds us,” said Smriti Kalra, a fourth-year student of NLSIU.

“The only communication we have had with the administration is a mail from the acting VC that says we would face consequences in accordance with the law if we disrupt university activities. We are not sure what that threat constitutes but we are continuing with the protest," she added.

The protesting students took out a midnight march in the campus on Saturday. Apart from the issue of the VC, the students have also raised their voice against the alteration in the constitution of the executive council ahead of its next meeting on September 28, alleging violations that will affect the appointment process.

