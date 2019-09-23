Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Students of NLS Bangalore Boycott Semester Exams to Protest Against Delay in Appointing Vice Chancellor

The new VC was appointed by a five-member committee that was put in place by the executive council of the university on July 6. However, the process of appointment has not been completed till date.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:September 23, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Students of NLS Bangalore Boycott Semester Exams to Protest Against Delay in Appointing Vice Chancellor
Students of NLSIU Bangalore on a midnight march in protest of the ongoing crisis in the university.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru boycotted their end trimester exams on Monday, in continuation with their protest against the delay in appointing the new Vice-chancellor of the university.

The students who participated in the protests huddled together with placards and shouted slogans in demand for expediting the process.

The new VC was appointed by a five-member committee that was put in place by the executive council of the university on July 6. However, the process of appointment has not been completed till date.

In addition, the Registrar of the university, who is the ex-officio Secretary to the Executive Council, which is responsible for selection of the new VC, applied for the post himself, resulting in a conflict of interest.

Following protests by the students, a four-member committee was formed to look into the issue and submitted a report on Saturday stating that there has been "an inordinate delay in completion of process with no certainty as to when it shall be finalised".

Untitled design (9)

In light of the ongoing crisis in the university, senior Congress leader Siddaramiah in a tweet urged the university administration to solve the issue in the earliest and without violating the due process. "

"The appointment has not been made, we do not know when the findings of this committee is going to be dealt with. We are going to continue our protest until the administration responds us,” said Smriti Kalra, a fourth-year student of NLSIU.

“The only communication we have had with the administration is a mail from the acting VC that says we would face consequences in accordance with the law if we disrupt university activities. We are not sure what that threat constitutes but we are continuing with the protest," she added.

The protesting students took out a midnight march in the campus on Saturday. Apart from the issue of the VC, the students have also raised their voice against the alteration in the constitution of the executive council ahead of its next meeting on September 28, alleging violations that will affect the appointment process.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram