Students Stuck in Ukraine, India Asks its Nationals to Leave the Country 'Even on Foot'

As the Ukraine crisis deepens with each passing day, students still stuck in the north-eastern city of Sumy have appealed for help, hoping they will be evacuated before they are faced with a situation like in Kiev and Kharkiv. The eastern part of Ukraine has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here said on Wednesday that efforts are on to reach cities in the eastern part of that country, though it is not easy.

As fighting intensified in Kharkiv, India on Wednesday asked its nationals to leave the second-largest Ukrainian city urgently to three nearby places “even on foot", while Russia promised to create “humanitarian corridors" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones.

“We are stuck here in Sumy. We are waiting for evacuation but we are not getting any update….we are helpless here. Our daily groceries, essentials, food stuff…all supplies are low. Situation is not good outside too. I hope we hear from the government soon," Sheikh Abrar, a fourth year student at the Medical Institute of Sumy State University, told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.