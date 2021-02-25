At least 229 students and 4 teachers living in a hostel of a school in Washim district of Mahrashtra have been found positive for the coronavirus. The school had on January 27 announced that it will re-open, following which students from various district returned to the hostel by February 14.

A tribal residential school, Bhavna Public School in Degaon in Washim has been declared as a containment zone by the state administration now.

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, the school authorities tested the students and initially found 30 students infected. Subsequently all the 327 students were tested, of which 229 were found positive for the coronavirus. All the students are from class 5 to 9.

All the students are asymptomatic and they are being treated in the school itself. The other 98 students, who tested negative, have been placed under quarantine.

Two health teams have been formed for their treatment. The assistant district collector of Washim has been appointed as the nodal officer in this case.

Among those who have contracted the disease, 151 students belong to Amravati, 55 are from Yavatmal and the rest from Washim, Hingoli, Buldhan and Akola.

Meanwhile, there has been an uproar in the state over a gathering of people outside a temple in Washim after the state banned all religious, social and political gatherings. Scores of people gathered near the temple, following which the chief minister issued instructions to take action in connection with the gathering.

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said. The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.

With 80 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count rose to 51,937, the government said. Of 80 deaths, 27 were reported during the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 deaths were from the period before the last week.

Since February 10, the graph of new cases began to climb again. The state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21. On February 22 and 23, the state had reported 5,210 and 6,218 cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest 2,018 new cases among divisional circles in the state on Wednesday. Nashik, Pune, Akola and Nagpur divisional circles reported over 1,000 new cases each during the day.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals in 24 hours dipped to 2,772 on Wednesday from 5,869 on Tuesday. The total recoveries till now stand at 20,08,623.

Mumbai city continued to report the highest single- day cases in the state with a spike of 1,167 on Wednesday. Nagpur district (barring Nagpur city) and Amravati city in Vidarbha saw a daily jump of 818 and 627 cases.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities in Western Maharashtra reported a rise of 755 and 408 cases respectively. Aurangabad city in Marathwada region reported 203 new cases, while in Yavatmal district and Akola Municipal Corporation, 179 and 150 fresh infections were recorded.

